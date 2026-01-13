Wofford takes on Chattanooga after Machowski’s 33-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (7-10, 1-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-6, 3-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (7-10, 1-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-6, 3-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Chattanooga after Nils Machowski scored 33 points in Wofford’s 109-97 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Terriers are 6-1 on their home court. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 76.9 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Mocs have gone 1-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Wofford averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wofford allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cayden Vasko is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Frison is averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mocs: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.