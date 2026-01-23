Wofford plays Mercer following Holmes’ 36-point outing

Mercer Bears (13-7, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-7, 5-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (13-7, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-7, 5-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays Mercer after Kahmare Holmes scored 36 points in Wofford’s 88-78 win against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 7-2 on their home court. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 76.6 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Bears are 5-2 against conference opponents. Mercer ranks second in the SoCon with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Armani Mighty averaging 10.7.

Wofford scores 78.9 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 75.1 Mercer allows. Mercer scores 8.8 more points per game (85.4) than Wofford allows to opponents (76.6).

The Terriers and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 18.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 20.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

Mighty is averaging 13.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bears. Baraka Okojie is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 88.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

