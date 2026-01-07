Wofford plays Chattanooga on 3-game road skid

Wofford Terriers (6-8) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford travels to Chattanooga looking…

Wofford Terriers (6-8) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-5)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford travels to Chattanooga looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Mocs have gone 5-2 in home games. Chattanooga is fourth in the SoCon scoring 67.0 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Terriers are 2-6 in road games. Wofford is second in the SoCon scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Chattanooga averages 67.0 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 64.0 Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Terriers square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games.

Queen Ikhiuwu is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Gabby Mundy is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

