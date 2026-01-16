Wofford hosts UNC Greensboro following Heiss’ 20-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-6, 2-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (8-9, 2-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-6, 2-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (8-9, 2-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on UNC Greensboro after Maddie Heiss scored 20 points in Wofford’s 71-65 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Terriers are 5-2 in home games. Wofford averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Wofford makes 40.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). UNC Greensboro averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen Ikhiuwu is averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Heiss is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Makiah Asidanya is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.8 points. Jeni Levine is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

