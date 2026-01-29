Wofford hosts Furman after Mundy’s 28-point showing

Furman Paladins (13-8, 5-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-9, 5-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (13-8, 5-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-9, 5-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces Furman after Gabby Mundy scored 28 points in Wofford’s 67-64 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Terriers are 6-2 in home games. Wofford is second in the SoCon in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Queen Ikhiuwu leads the Terriers with 7.6 boards.

The Paladins are 5-1 in SoCon play. Furman is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Wofford is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Paladins square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ikhiuwu is averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Mundy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clare Coyle is averaging 14 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Paladins. Alyssa Ervin is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 13.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

