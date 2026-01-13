Wofford hosts Chattanooga after Machowski’s 33-point showing

Chattanooga Mocs (7-10, 1-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-6, 3-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (7-10, 1-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-6, 3-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Chattanooga after Nils Machowski scored 33 points in Wofford’s 109-97 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Terriers are 6-1 on their home court. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Kahmare Holmes leads the Terriers with 6.0 boards.

The Mocs are 1-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon with 16.1 assists per game led by Jordan Frison averaging 4.2.

Wofford averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The Terriers and Mocs meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.5 points for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Billy Smith is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 9.6 points. Frison is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mocs: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

