Wofford beats Furman 74-70

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Nils Machowski and Kahmare Holmes scored 20 points each in Wofford’s 74-70 victory over Furman on Saturday.

Machowski added nine rebounds for the Terriers (12-7, 4-2 Southern Conference). shot 7 for 15 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Chace Watley had 15 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

Alex Wilkins led the Paladins (13-6, 4-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Abijah Franklin added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Furman. Ben Vanderwal finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

