Wisconsin’s Nick Boyd named AP men’s college basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 10 of the season:

Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

The 6-foot-3 senior guard was named co-player of the week in the Big Ten after helping the Badgers stun previously unbeaten Michigan on the road. Boyd had 22 points, six assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal with no turnovers in 31 minutes against the then-No. 2 Wolverines. Earlier in the week, he had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win against UCLA.

Runner-up

Richie Saunders, No. 11 BYU. The 6-5 senior was named Big 12 player of the week after big scoring outputs in wins against Arizona State and Utah. Saunders had a career-high 31-points on 10-for-13 shooting with eight rebounds and six 3-pointers in the win against the Sun Devils. He followed with 24 points and 14 rebounds against the Utes. He also had three assists in each win while shooting 19 for 29 (.655) in the two games.

Honorable mention

Silas Demary Jr., No. 3 UConn; Tre Donaldson, Miami; Joshua Jefferson, No. 2 Iowa State.

Keep an eye on

Cruz Davis, Hofstra. The 6-3 junior guard has been putting up big numbers all season for the Pride, which has won eight straight games and started 4-0 in Coastal Athletic Association play. He had 32 points in Thursday’s win at Towson, a performance that included him going 13 of 14 at the foul line. He followed that by scoring 16 of his 19 points after halftime in an overtime win against Monmouth, and he’s snagged at least five rebounds in four straight games.

Davis — who has thrice won or shared CAA player of the week honors this year — ranks 11th in Division I in scoring (21.7) and scored 36 points in a win at Pittsburgh in early December. He also ranks third in Division I in minutes per game (37:48).

