Wisconsin visits No. 11 Ohio State after Cambridge’s 26-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (18-3, 7-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Ohio State takes on Wisconsin after Jaloni Cambridge scored 26 points in Ohio State’s 91-70 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Buckeyes are 11-1 on their home court. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kylee Kitts averaging 3.1.

The Badgers are 5-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 5.7 more points per game (70.3) than Ohio State allows to opponents (64.6).

The Buckeyes and Badgers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is averaging 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 15.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 7.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Badgers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

