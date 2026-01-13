Wisconsin visits Minnesota following Tyson’s 20-point showing

Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wisconsin Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Wisconsin after Cade Tyson scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 70-69 overtime loss to the USC Trojans.

The Golden Gophers are 9-1 in home games. Minnesota is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Badgers have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Winter averaging 6.6.

Minnesota averages 73.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 75.0 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 17.0 more points per game (83.1) than Minnesota allows to opponents (66.1).

The Golden Gophers and Badgers square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Tyson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 16.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.