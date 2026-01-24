Wisconsin visits Battle and Minnesota

Wisconsin Badgers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-7, 5-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Wisconsin after Amaya Battle scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 65-60 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Golden Gophers have gone 9-2 in home games. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Hart averaging 3.5.

The Badgers are 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Minnesota makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Wisconsin averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Minnesota allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Battle is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ronnie Porter is averaging 6.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

