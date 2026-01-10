Wisconsin plays No. 2 Michigan after Boyd’s 20-point game

Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -18.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits No. 2 Michigan after Nicholas Boyd scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 80-72 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Wolverines have gone 7-0 at home. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 20.8 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.4.

The Badgers are 2-2 in conference games. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Winter averaging 6.8.

Michigan makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Wisconsin averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Michigan gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 55.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wolverines. Cadeau is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Boyd is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 97.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

