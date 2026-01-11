Wisconsin hands No. 2 Michigan its first loss, 91-88

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Blackwell had 26 points, Nick Boyd scored 22 and Aleksas Bieliauskas set a career…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Blackwell had 26 points, Nick Boyd scored 22 and Aleksas Bieliauskas set a career high with 17 points to lead Wisconsin to a 91-88 win over previously unbeaten, second-ranked Michigan on Saturday.

The Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) beat their highest-ranked regular-season opponent since a win over No. 2 Michigan in 2019. They beat the AP poll’s No. 2 team on the opponent’s court for the second time since winning at Maryland on Feb. 13, 2016.

The Wolverines (14-1, 4-1) led by as much as 14 in the first half and lost because they gave up 54 points in the second half.

Michigan had a game-tying basket waved off by basket interference on Aday Mara, who followed up Roddy Gayle Jr.’s missed layup with 35.2 second left. The call stood after video review.

Braeden Carrington made two free throws on the ensuing possession after being fouled on a long, inbounds pass.

NO. 1 ARIZONA 86, TCU 73

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Koa Peat had 20 points and seven rebounds, Anthony Dell’Orso and Jaden Bradley scored 17 points apiece and Arizona beat TCU.

The Wildcats (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) never trailed while extending the school’s best start since going 21-0 in 2013-14. The victory came a few hours after No. 2 Michigan’s 91-88 loss to Wisconsin reduced the number of undefeated teams to five.

Tanner Toolson scored 20 points for the Horned Frogs (11-5, 1-2), who dropped to 1-11 against No. 1 teams in a second loss this week to a ranked opponent. TCU fell at No. 22 Kansas 104-100 in overtime on Tuesday.

Motiejus Kirvas had 10 rebounds and eight points for Arizona, which had a 10-game streak of winning by at least 19 points stopped. It was the longest such streak since Duke won 10 in a row by at least that many points in 2003-04.

The Wildcats’ 20-point lead in the second half was down to seven after Toolson’s 3-pointer with 6:56 remaining when Dell’Orso answered with a 3 late in the shot clock, Peat scored and Dell’Orso hit a baseline jumper for a 72-58 edge.

NO. 3 IOWA STATE 83, OKLAHOMA STATE 71

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson had 19 points and five assists and Milan Momcilovic scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to lead Iowa State to a victory over Oklahoma State.

The Cyclones’ best start in program history continued as they improved to 16-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12. They are one of five unbeaten Division I teams and could jump No. 2 Michigan in the AP poll following the previously undefeated Wolverines’ loss to Wisconsin earlier in the day.

Oklahoma State (13-3, 1-2) played without guard Vyctorius Miller (ankle), its second-leading scorer, and was held to its lowest point total of the season.

There were five ties and four lead changes before Dominick Nelson’s three-point play put the Cyclones ahead in the last three minutes of the first half and they never trailed again.

Momcilovic’s 3-point shooting accuracy improved to a nation-leading 55% after he made 3 of 5, and Tamin Lipsey had four assists to push his career total to 500.

Parsa Fallah scored 21 points for the Cowboys, who were playing their third straight Top 25 opponent. Anthony Roy hit five 3s and finished with 19 points for the Cowboys, and Kanye Clary scored in double figures for the third time in four games with 11.

NO. 4 UCONN 72, DEPAUL 60

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Braylon Mullins had 16 points and Alex Karaban scored 15 as UConn extended its winning streak to 12 with a win over DePaul.

Mullins was active on both sides of the court with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Silas Demary Jr. added 14 points, four assists and three steals for the Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East).

Layden Blocker had 16 points, Brandon Maclin 12 points and CJ Gunn nine of his 11 points in the second half for DePaul (10-7, 2-4), which lost its 21st consecutive game to UConn.

A three-point play by Mullins and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Demary put the Huskies up 37-27 at halftime. They opened the second half with an 11-3 run to bring their lead to 18.

NO. 5 PURDUE 93, PENN STATE 85

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 26 points and 14 assists and Oscar Cluff had 23 points to lead Purdue to a win against Penn State.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 and C.J. Cox 16 for the Boilermakers (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten), who won their seventh consecutive game.

Freddie Dilione V scored 25, Melih Tunca scored 14 and Ivan Juric had nine points and 10 rebounds for Penn State (9-7, O-5).

Leading by one at halftime, the Boilermakers opened the second half with a 15-5 advantage to go up 60-49. Penn State narrowed the deficit to seven points several times but could get no closer.

NO. 6 DUKE 82, NO. 24 SMU 75

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Evans scored 21 points and had a critical 3-pointer with 1:15 left to help Duke beat SMU.

Evans slipped to the left side for the 3-pointer off a feed from freshman star Cam Boozer to make it 76-70, a repeat of the play that sent Duke past Florida when he hit a late 3 here in December.

Patrick Ngongba II tied his career high in scoring with 17 points for Duke (15-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), while Boozer had 18 points — including muscling up his own interior basket to give Duke a 73-68 lead shortly before Evans’ big shot.

Duke shot 49% and won its 25th straight home game.

NO. 7 HOUSTON 77, BAYLOR 55

WACO, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Houston, which overcame two extended shooting slumps before halftime in a win at Baylor. The Cougars set a school record with their 16th consecutive road win.

Joseph Tugler had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in a row for defending Big 12 champion and national runner-up Houston (15-1, 3-0 Big 12). Isiah Harwell also had 12 points, while true freshmen Chris Cenac had 11 and Kingston Flemings 10.

The Cougars haven’t lost a true road game since at No. 8 Kansas on Feb. 3, 2024. That road winning streak is the longest active run in the country, with all of them Big 12 games for a league record.

NO. 9 BYU 89, UTAH 84

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Richie Saunders scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half and BYU outlasted Utah.

Robert Wright III had 23 points and AJ Dybantsa added 20 for BYU. Saunders tied his career high with 14 rebounds as the Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) won their 12th straight game.

Terence Brown scored 25 points for Utah but turned the ball over in the corner with 8.9 seconds left when his team had a chance to tie. Saunders was fouled and clinched the game with two free throws.

Don McHenry had 21 points for the Utes (8-8, 0-3), who have lost three in a row but never let BYU relax in this rivalry game.

After the Utes drew to 81-80, Wright scored four points and assisted on Keba Keita’s layup — but missed a shot that left it a one-possession game.

NO. 10 NEBRASKA 83, INDIANA 77

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jamarques Lawrence scored a career-high 27 points and Rienk Mast added 13 points and six rebounds Saturday to help Nebraska overcome a 16-point second-half deficit and extend major college basketball’s longest winning streak to 20 games with a victory at Indiana.

The Big Ten Conference co-leaders became the first Power Four team to start 16-0, opened conference play at 5-0 for the first time since 1965-66 and could soon ascend to their highest ranking in school history. Nebraska reached No. 8 in 1965-66.

The Cornhuskers also won five straight over the Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2), this one coming after facing their biggest halftime deficit all season at 39-30.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Indiana, which had won its previous four games under first-year coach Darian DeVries. Tucker DeVries, the coach’s son, finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

NO. 11 VANDERBILT 84, LSU 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored 20 points to lead five Commodores in double figures as Vanderbilt matched the best start in program history Saturday by beating LSU.

The Commodores (16-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) equaled the 2007-08 squad’s 16-0 start as the best in the 124 years of Vanderbilt basketball. The Commodores came into Saturday one of six undefeated teams this season.

Tyler Nickel had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Duke Miles added 17 points, AK Okereke had 12 and Jalen Washington 11.

TEXAS 92, NO. 13 ALABAMA 88

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 28 points, Dailyn Swain added 18 and a huge block in the waning seconds, and Texas stunned Alabama for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season.

Tramon Mark also scored 18 for the Longhorns (10-6, 1-2 SEC), who avoided a three-game skid to open league play. Mark’s layup with 23 seconds remaining gave Texas some cushion in crunch time.

Pope closed it out by making four consecutive free throws. Pope and Swain played with four fouls apiece down the stretch. Pope finished with six of the team’s 10 3-pointers, and Swain grabbed eight rebounds.

The biggest play of the game came when Swain blocked Aden Holloway’s drive to the basket in a three-point game in the final minute. Pope got the loose ball and was perfect from the line.

Texas started the second half with a 20-8 run that opened up a 13-point lead the Longhorns never relinquished. Alabama cut it to 75-74 with a little more than 5 minutes to play but couldn’t get over the hump and lost for the second time this week.

Labaron Philon led the Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2) with 21 points and five assists, but he also had five turnovers. Holloway added 18 points and Taylor Bol Bowen chipped in 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. But Bowen’s effort wasn’t enough to prevent Texas from outrebounding Alabama 48-38.

NO. 14 TEXAS TECH 73, COLORADO 71

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Donovan Atwell scored 17 points, JT Toppin had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Texas Tech held off a furious second-half rally by Colorado in a victory.

Christian Anderson added 15 points for the Red Raiders, making their first trip to Boulder in nearly 16 years. Atwell went 5 of 12 from 3-point distance as Texas Tech (12-4, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) won a true road game for the first time this season.

Isaiah Johnson scored all 21 of his points in the second half for Colorado (12-4, 2-1), which trailed by 24 before rallying. The Buffaloes had a chance to win at the end but Barrington Hargress missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Texas Tech opened the second half with seven straight points to lead 50-27. The Red Raiders went ahead 58-34 with 13:32 remaining but missed eight of their next nine shots and turned it over four times, allowing Colorado back into the game.

Johnson hit all 13 of his free throws in the final 13:07 and sparked a 21-3 run that made it 61-55 with 6:15 left. Atwell drained a pair of 3-pointers but the Buffaloes chipped away at the lead as Hargress, who scored 17 points, hit a jumper and Johnson sank two free throws.

Toppin dunked with 1:21 left, Johnson made a pair of foul shots and Texas Tech turned it over with 52 seconds to play. Sebastian Rancik made a corner 3 to cut the margin to two with 42 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders had three chances to make it a two-possession game before Colorado grabbed a rebound with 12 seconds left.

AUBURN 95, NO. 15 ARKANSAS 73

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 30 points and Auburn shot 57% from the field in routing Arkansas.

KeShawn Murphy added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (10-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), and Elyjah Freeman scored 13 off the bench.

Hall, the team’s top scorer, went 11 for 14 from the floor — including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. He added five assists and made all four of his free throws.

After scoring 32 points Tuesday against Texas A&M in a 90-88 loss, Hall became the first Auburn player with at least 30 in back-to-back games since Wesley Person in 1994.

Hall also surpassed 1,500 career points in the first half and was honored during a timeout.

Darius Acuff Jr. had 19 points for Arkansas (12-4, 2-1), which shot 43% from the field. Meleek Thomas scored 17 off the bench and reserve forward Malique Ewin finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Trevon Brazile added 12 points and five boards.

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 87, WAKE FOREST 84

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Henri Veesaar had 25 points and nine rebounds, and North Carolina edged Wake Forest for its 500th win at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Caleb Wilson added 22 points and 12 rebounds for his 11th double-double, while Jaydon Young contributed a season-high 12 points off the bench for the Tar Heels (14-2, 2-1 ACC), who bounced back from their first ACC loss last Saturday at SMU.

The Tar Heels are now 500-90 at the Smith Center, which opened in 1986.

Nate Calmese hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points and nine assists for Wake Forest (10-7, 1-3), which fell to 1-4 in its last five games. Juke Harris added 28 points on five 3-pointers.

Wake Forest trailed by 15 points, but Calmese’s step-back 3-pointer cut it to 75-74 with 4:03 left. The Tar Heels, however, got key dunks down the stretch from Seth Trimble and Veesaar.

Another 3 by Calmese with 7 seconds remaining cut UNC’s lead to 85-84. But Jarin Stevenson answered with two free throws, and Calmese misfired on an off-balance shot at the buzzer to end it.

NO. 18 GEORGIA 75, SOUTH CAROLINA 70

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kanon Catchings scored 20 points, Somto Cyril had 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Georgia rallied from eight points down with less than nine minutes left to defeat South Carolina.

The Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) had trailed by as many as 12 points and were down 62-54 after Eli Ellis’ basket with 8:45 remaining. That’s when Georgia started a 15-2 run, fueled by reserve Marcus Millender’s jumper and 3-pointer.

South Carolina (10-6, 1-2) took its final lead, 64-63, on Elijah Strong’s inside basket with 5:42 to go. On Georgia’s next possession, Gamecocks guard Kevin Knox was called for a flagrant foul against Cyril, who made two foul shots to put Georgia ahead to stay.

Meechie Johnson’s long 3-pointer brought South Carolina within 73-70 with 5.2 seconds left, but Millender hit two foul shots to seal things.

NO. 20 LOUISVILLE 75, BOSTON COLLEGE 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Sananda Fru had 19 points and 13 rebounds and missed just one of his nine field-goal attempts to lead shorthanded Louisville to a win over Boston College.

The 20th-ranked Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) struggled early without their top two scorers. Freshman Mikel Brown Jr. (16.6 ppg) missed his sixth straight game with a back injury and leading-scorer Ryan Conwell (19.9 ppg) was scratched before tipoff with a back injury.

Louisville announced a few hours before the game that London Johnson, a 6-foot-3 guard who played three seasons in the NBA G League, would be available to play, although he did not enter the game. The 21-year-old has two seasons of eligibility.

Boston College (7-9, 0-3) led by as many as 10 with 2:49 until halftime.

FLORIDA 91, NO. 21 TENNESSEE 67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Boogie Fland scored a season-high 23, Rueben Chinyelu dominated the paint and Florida handled Tennessee to extend its home winning streak to 15.

Chinyelu finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. He fouled out in the waning seconds and got the loudest ovation of the game.

The defending national champion Gators (11-5, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) swept two ranked opponents this week after dropping out of the AP Top 25. Inconsistent shooting, especially from 3-point range, had been Florida’s biggest weakness all season.

But coach Todd Golden’s team made 9 of 30 from behind the arc against the Volunteers (11-5, 1-2).

WEST VIRGINIA 86, NO. 22 KANSAS 75

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, Brenen Lorient added 18 points and West Virginia used a big second-half run to defeat Kansas.

The Mountaineers (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) beat the Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2) for the third straight time, improving to 8-4 in games played in Morgantown.

Treysen Eaglestaff scored 12 points and Harlan Obioha had 11 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia.

Freshman Darryn Peterson scored 23 points, Tre White added 18 and Melvin Council Jr. had 11 for Kansas, which lost its second straight road game.

NO. 23 VIRGINIA 70, STANFORD 55

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thijs De Ridder scored 22 points, Chance Mallory added 13 and Virginia pulled away to beat Stanford for its third straight victory.

Virginia (14-2, 3-1 ACC) led 41-34 at halftime, then used a 9-0 run early in the second half to increase its advantage to 51-37 with 15 minutes to play. The Cavaliers outscored the Cardinal 29-21 after the break and led by 22 points.

Ebuka Okorie, who had 31 points when the Cardinal (13-4, 2-2) edged Virginia Tech 69-68 on Wednesday and came in averaging more than 22 points, struggled to get going. He had just one point in the first 10 minutes, was scoreless in the second half and finished with 14.

Benny Gealer scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half for the Cardinal.

Malik Thomas added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists for Virginia, which failed to score 80 points for just the third time this season.

