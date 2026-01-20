Wisconsin faces No. 24 Nebraska after Howell’s 39-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces No. 24 Nebraska after Destiny Howell scored 39 points in Wisconsin’s 94-92 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Badgers are 10-1 in home games. Wisconsin averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Cornhuskers have gone 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska has a 12-4 record against teams over .500.

Wisconsin averages 71.6 points, 8.8 more per game than the 62.8 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Kyrah Daniels is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Britt Prince is shooting 57.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

