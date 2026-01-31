Winthrop wins 84-71 over UNC Asheville

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb scored 26 points as Winthrop beat UNC Asheville 84-71 on Saturday. Duncomb had…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb scored 26 points as Winthrop beat UNC Asheville 84-71 on Saturday.

Duncomb had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (16-8, 8-1 Big South Conference). Kody Clouet shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 19 points. Kareem Rozier went 5 of 12 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games.

Kameron Taylor led the way for the Bulldogs (10-13, 4-5) with 25 points and two blocks. Justin Wright added 21 points for UNC Asheville. Toyaz Solomon also had 14 points, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.