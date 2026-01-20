Winthrop visits Spencer and High Point

Winthrop Eagles (10-10, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (16-2, 5-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (10-10, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (16-2, 5-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Winthrop after Macy Spencer scored 22 points in High Point’s 68-54 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Panthers have gone 10-0 in home games. High Point is 13-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 3-3 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Tocarra Johnson averaging 7.4.

High Point averages 76.4 points, 8.2 more per game than the 68.2 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than High Point gives up.

The Panthers and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Collins is shooting 56.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Amourie Porter is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Madison Ruff is averaging 10.4 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

