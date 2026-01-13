Winthrop visits Longwood after Brown’s 21-point game

Winthrop Eagles (10-8, 3-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-4, 3-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (10-8, 3-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-4, 3-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Winthrop after Malea Brown scored 21 points in Longwood’s 67-58 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Lancers have gone 7-1 in home games. Longwood is third in the Big South in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Otaifo Esenabhalu leads the Lancers with 8.5 boards.

The Eagles are 3-1 in conference matchups. Winthrop is sixth in the Big South with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Tocarra Johnson averaging 7.3.

Longwood is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Longwood gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals. Amor Harris is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Amourie Porter is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Mya Pierfax is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

