Winthrop plays UNC Asheville following Duncomb’s 38-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-12, 4-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (15-8, 7-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts UNC Asheville after Logan Duncomb scored 38 points in Winthrop’s 82-72 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. Winthrop is second in the Big South in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Duncomb leads the Eagles with 8.5 boards.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Winthrop averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Winthrop gives up.

The Eagles and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Duncomb is shooting 56.5% and averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kameron Taylor is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Justin Wright is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

