Winthrop hosts Presbyterian following Cunningham’s 22-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-17, 1-6 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (10-11, 3-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Winthrop after Jacia Cunningham scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 77-73 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Winthrop gives up 68.4 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-6 against conference opponents. Presbyterian allows 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.6 points per game.

Winthrop is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Winthrop has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Pierfax is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.9 points. Amourie Porter is averaging 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 10.9 points for the Blue Hose. Krystal Haddock is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 48.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

