Winthrop hosts Gardner-Webb following Duncomb’s 31-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-14, 0-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-8, 0-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -21.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Gardner-Webb after Logan Duncomb scored 31 points in Winthrop’s 82-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Winthrop is sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.8 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-1 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South with 10.6 assists per game led by Colin Hawkins averaging 2.0.

Winthrop scores 86.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 87.7 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The Eagles and Runnin’ Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncomb is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Spence Sims averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc. Jacob Hogarth is shooting 56.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 88.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

