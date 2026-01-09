Winthrop hosts Charleston Southern following Ellis’ 26-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-12, 2-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 2-1 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-12, 2-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (9-8, 2-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Winthrop after Caelan Ellis scored 26 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-63 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Winthrop is seventh in the Big South in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 2-1 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Winthrop averages 65.1 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 74.3 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Winthrop allows.

The Eagles and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Pierfax averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Amourie Porter is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tyonna Bailey is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ellis is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.