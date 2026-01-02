Winthrop faces UNC Asheville on 3-game road skid

Winthrop Eagles (7-8, 0-1 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (7-8, 0-1 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-9, 0-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop will try to break its three-game road skid when the Eagles take on UNC Asheville.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 at home. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South scoring 64.0 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-1 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

UNC Asheville scores 64.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 68.2 Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 34.6% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.4 points. Nia Green is shooting 57.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Amourie Porter is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Eagles. Mya Pierfax is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.