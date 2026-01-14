Winthrop defeats High Point 92-75

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb scored 28 points to help Winthrop defeat High Point 92-75 on Wednesday. Duncomb…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb scored 28 points to help Winthrop defeat High Point 92-75 on Wednesday.

Duncomb also had six rebounds for the Eagles (12-8, 4-1 Big South Conference). Tommy Kamarad scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Kody Clouet went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Terry Anderson led the Panthers (16-4, 4-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Rob Martin added 14 points for High Point. The loss snapped the Panthers’ eight-game winning streak.

