Wingate, Northern Illinois Huskies to visit Fedd-Robinson, Toledo Rockets

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-12, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-7, 2-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Faith Fedd-Robinson and Toledo host Nevaeh Wingate and Northern Illinois in MAC action Wednesday.

The Rockets have gone 5-2 in home games. Toledo is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 1-3 in MAC play. Northern Illinois allows 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

Toledo is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Fedd-Robinson is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games.

Wingate is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 54.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

