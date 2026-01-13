Wilson leads Toledo against Ohio after 20-point game

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Ohio after Sonny Wilson scored 20 points in Toledo’s 87-73 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Rockets have gone 5-3 in home games. Toledo is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 4-1 in conference games. Ohio is eighth in the MAC allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Toledo makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Ohio averages 78.1 points per game, 0.8 more than the 77.3 Toledo gives up to opponents.

The Rockets and Bobcats meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. Javan Simmons is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.