Wilson leads Army against Colgate after 20-point game

Army Black Knights (9-3, 0-1 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (5-7, 1-0 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Colgate after Taylor Wilson scored 20 points in Army’s 77-66 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders have gone 3-2 in home games. Colgate gives up 67.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Black Knights have gone 0-1 against Patriot opponents. Army has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colgate scores 56.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 58.3 Army allows. Army has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Meabon is averaging 15.3 points for the Raiders. Tatiana Matthews is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kya Smith is averaging 16.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

