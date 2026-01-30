Wilson and Toledo host Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (7-13, 3-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-10, 5-4 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (7-13, 3-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-10, 5-4 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Ball State after Sonny Wilson scored 22 points in Toledo’s 91-81 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rockets are 7-3 in home games. Toledo is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 3-5 in conference matchups. Ball State is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

Toledo makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Ball State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Toledo allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Craig is averaging 12.4 points and eight rebounds for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Davion Hill is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.6 points. Armoni Zeigler is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

