Williamson scores 20, Saint Peter’s downs Rider 69-58

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Zaakir Williamson scored 20 points as Saint Peter’s beat Rider 69-58 on Saturday.

Williamson also contributed 11 rebounds for the Peacocks (10-6, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Lucas Scroggins added 10 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor and also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Bryce Eaton had 10 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. TJ Robinson also scored 10 points.

Aasim Burton led the Broncs (2-15, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six assists and two steals. Rider also got 10 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Davis Bynum. Caleb Smith also recorded 10 points and eight rebounds. Zion Cruz also scored 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

