Williamson scores 13 as Saint Peter’s downs Iona 77-63

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Zaakir Williamson had 13 points in Saint Peter’s 77-63 victory against Iona on Monday.

Williamson added three blocks for the Peacocks (11-6, 8-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Lucas Scroggins scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brent Bland shot 3 of 9 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Gaels (12-8, 4-5) were led by Denver Anglin, who recorded 15 points and three steals. Toby Harris added 14 points for Iona. Lamin Sabally had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

