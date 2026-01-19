Live Radio
Williamson scores 13 as Saint Peter’s downs Iona 77-63

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 5:00 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Zaakir Williamson had 13 points in Saint Peter’s 77-63 victory against Iona on Monday.

Williamson added three blocks for the Peacocks (11-6, 8-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Lucas Scroggins scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brent Bland shot 3 of 9 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Gaels (12-8, 4-5) were led by Denver Anglin, who recorded 15 points and three steals. Toby Harris added 14 points for Iona. Lamin Sabally had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

