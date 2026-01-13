Williamson leads Kent State against Buffalo after 23-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-3, 3-1 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-3, 3-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -1.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Buffalo after Jahari Williamson scored 23 points in Kent State’s 87-85 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls are 6-1 on their home court. Buffalo has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Flashes have gone 3-1 against MAC opponents. Kent State is third in the MAC with 18.0 assists per game led by Cian Medley averaging 6.5.

Buffalo’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 18.8 more points per game (90.6) than Buffalo allows to opponents (71.8).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 18.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Medley is averaging 10.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Flashes. Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.