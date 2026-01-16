Williams, Texas A&M-CC Islanders square off against the SE Louisiana Lions

SE Louisiana Lions (5-12, 2-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-8, 5-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (5-12, 2-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-8, 5-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays Texas A&M-CC in Southland action Saturday.

The Islanders are 5-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 14.8 assists per game led by Kam Parker averaging 2.0.

The Lions are 2-6 in Southland play. SE Louisiana ranks eighth in the Southland with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 2.4.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.4% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 65.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 67.2 Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The Islanders and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Gibson is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 11.1 points. Sheldon Williams is shooting 55.8% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 11.4 points for the Lions. Gaines is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

