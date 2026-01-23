Williams scores 28 off the bench, Louisiana Tech defeats Kennesaw State 82-76

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Scooter Williams Jr. helped lead Louisiana Tech past Kennesaw State 82-76 on Friday with 28 points…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Scooter Williams Jr. helped lead Louisiana Tech past Kennesaw State 82-76 on Friday with 28 points off of the bench.

Williams shot 10 of 19 from the field and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). DJ Dudley scored 20 points, going 8 of 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Avery Thomas shot 2 of 2 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Frankquon Sherman finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (12-8, 4-5). Trey Simpson added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Kennesaw State. Braedan Lue finished with 12 points, three steals and three blocks.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half and Louisiana Tech went into halftime trailing 45-36. Williams scored 17 points in the second half.

