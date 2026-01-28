Williams scores 28 in Lafayette’s 81-79 victory over Bucknell

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams scored 28 points, including a free throw with seven seconds left, as Lafayette beat…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams scored 28 points, including a free throw with seven seconds left, as Lafayette beat Bucknell 81-79 on Wednesday.

Williams shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 7 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Leopards (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League). Andrew Phillips scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 16 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Mark Butler had 12 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Amon Dorries led the Bison (6-16, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Pat Curtin added 15 points for Bucknell. Achile Spadone also had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half and Lafayette went into halftime trailing 39-37. Williams scored 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.