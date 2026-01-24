Live Radio
Williams scores 26 in Cal State Fullerton’s 93-78 victory against Cal Poly

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 9:37 PM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Christian WIlliams’ 26 points helped Cal State Fullerton defeat Cal Poly 93-78 on Saturday.

Williams also had three steals for the Titans (10-12, 5-5 Big West Conference). Joshua Ward scored 18 points and added eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and three blocks. Kendrick De Luna finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Cayden Ward led the way for the Mustangs (7-14, 3-6) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Hamad Mousa added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Cal Poly. Jackson Mosley had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

