Williams scores 24 in Dartmouth’s 102-91 victory over Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Williams had 24 points in Dartmouth’s 102-91 victory against Cornell on Saturday.

Williams shot 7 for 13 (7 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Big Green (8-7, 2-0 Ivy League). Connor Amundsen added 23 points while shooting 9 for 18 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and had 10 assists. Brandon Mitchell-Day had 17 points.

The Big Red (7-8, 0-2) were led by Jake Fiegen, who posted 33 points and six rebounds. Cooper Noard added 26 points and four assists for Cornell. Josh Baldwin had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

