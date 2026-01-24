Williams scores 19 in UNC Wilmington’s 75-67 win against Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Greedy Williams’ 19 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Hampton 75-67 on Saturday. Williams also contributed seven…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Greedy Williams’ 19 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Hampton 75-67 on Saturday.

Williams also contributed seven assists for the Seahawks (18-3, 7-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Patrick Wessler scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Nolan Hodge shot 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Daniel Johnson led the way for the Pirates (10-11, 4-4) with 17 points. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt added 14 points and six assists for Hampton. Josh Ogundele also put up 11 points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead for good with 55 seconds to go in the first half. The score was 38-37 at halftime, with Noah Ross racking up eight points. UNC Wilmington used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an eight-point lead at 60-52 with 8:01 left in the half before finishing off the win.

