Williams scored 22 to lead CSU Fullerton past UCSD 88-71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Christian WIlliams’ 22 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat UCSD 88-71 on Thursday.

Williams also had three steals for the Titans (7-10, 2-3 Big West Conference), and shot 6 of 10 from 3-point territory. Landon Seaman scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line. Bryce Cofield, Joshua Ward and Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro each scored 12 points. Cofield had six rebounds and De La Cruz Monegro had six assists.

The Tritons (12-4, 2-2) were led in scoring by Bol Dengdit, who finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Alex Chaikin added 14 points. Aidan Burke also put up 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Tritons trailed by 10 points in the first half before closing on a 10-0 run to go up 35-32 at the half. After Ward’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in the half, they never trailed again.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

