Williams, Montana Grizzlies to host Denker and the Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears (10-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Northern Colorado Bears (10-4, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Montana and Northern Colorado will play on Saturday.

The Grizzlies are 5-4 in home games. Montana averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears have gone 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 17.6 assists. Quinn Denker leads the Bears with 6.3.

Montana averages 80.7 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 77.1 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Montana gives up.

The Grizzlies and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Denker is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.