Williams leads Tulane against Charlotte after 27-point game

Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 3-3 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (10-9, 4-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Charlotte after Curtis Williams scored 27 points in Tulane’s 79-74 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The 49ers are 7-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Green Wave are 3-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charlotte averages 74.2 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 73.6 Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 73.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 73.5 Charlotte allows.

The 49ers and Green Wave meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the 49ers. Arden Conyers is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Asher Woods is averaging 13.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

