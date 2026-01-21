Williams leads South Dakota against Omaha after 21-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (14-5, 4-1 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (2-19, 0-6 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota Coyotes (14-5, 4-1 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (2-19, 0-6 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Omaha after Patience Williams scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 75-55 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Mavericks are 2-6 in home games. Omaha is fifth in the Summit with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Avril Smith averaging 3.6.

The Coyotes have gone 4-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game.

Omaha averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.5 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 73.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 79.4 Omaha gives up.

The Mavericks and Coyotes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan is averaging 13 points and 3.8 assists for the Mavericks. Regan Juenemann is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Angelina Robles is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.