Williams leads Sacramento State against Portland State after 26-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (8-5, 2-0 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -9.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Portland State after Mikey Williams scored 26 points in Sacramento State’s 95-82 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vikings have gone 4-1 at home. Portland State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 0-2 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State is 3-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Portland State makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Sacramento State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Portland State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is scoring 19.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Williams is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Jahni Summers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

