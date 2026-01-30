Williams leads Northern Arizona against Idaho

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-15, 3-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (16-5, 7-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-15, 3-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (16-5, 7-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Idaho after Kayla Williams scored 32 points in Northern Arizona’s 93-87 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 7-1 at home. Idaho is the Big Sky leader with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 3.4.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-6 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Idaho is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Idaho allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Gardner averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Hope Hassmann is averaging 13.5 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Naomi White is averaging 22.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Lumberjacks. Madison Watts is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.