Williams leads No. 6 LSU against No. 13 Oklahoma after 20-point game

LSU Tigers (16-2, 2-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-3, 2-2 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (16-2, 2-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU faces No. 13 Oklahoma after Mikaylah Williams scored 20 points in LSU’s 70-65 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners have gone 9-1 in home games. Oklahoma is ninth in college basketball with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 3.8 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 2-2 against conference opponents. LSU is 15-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oklahoma’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 53.3% rate from the field this season, 22.3 percentage points higher than the 31.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beers is averaging 17.1 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Sooners. Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 91.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 90.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.