Williams leads NC State against Wake Forest after 23-point game

NC State Wolfpack (15-6, 6-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-10, 2-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

NC State Wolfpack (15-6, 6-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-10, 2-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays Wake Forest after Darrion Williams scored 23 points in NC State’s 88-68 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-4 in home games. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Nate Calmese averaging 4.9.

The Wolfpack are 6-2 against ACC opponents. NC State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Wake Forest scores 80.1 points, 8.4 more per game than the 71.7 NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Wolfpack match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is scoring 20.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Calmese is averaging 12.2 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games.

Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.