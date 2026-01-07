Williams leads Montana against Idaho

Montana Grizzlies (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana Grizzlies (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Idaho after Money Williams scored 31 points in Montana’s 88-79 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals are 5-0 in home games. Idaho ranks fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Brody Rowbury leads the Vandals with 5.9 boards.

The Grizzlies are 2-0 in conference play. Montana ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Te’Jon Sawyer averaging 5.3.

Idaho averages 81.4 points, 7.0 more per game than the 74.4 Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Grizzlies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolton Mitchell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Biko Johnson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 49.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

