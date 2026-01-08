Williams leads Montana against Idaho

Montana Grizzlies (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Montana Grizzlies (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-5, 1-0 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Idaho after Money Williams scored 31 points in Montana’s 88-79 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals are 5-0 in home games. Idaho averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Grizzlies have gone 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Idaho scores 81.4 points, 7.0 more per game than the 74.4 Montana allows. Montana averages 9.2 more points per game (81.2) than Idaho gives up (72.0).

The Vandals and Grizzlies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolton Mitchell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Biko Johnson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Williams is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson is averaging 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

