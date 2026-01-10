Williams leads Montana against Eastern Washington after 35-point game

Montana Grizzlies (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-13, 0-2 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-13, 0-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Eastern Washington after Money Williams scored 35 points in Montana’s 79-73 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Eastern Washington gives up 85.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 3-0 in Big Sky play. Montana is the Big Sky leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Thompson averaging 4.7.

Eastern Washington makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Montana averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists. Kiree Huie is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 49.8% and averaging 19.6 points for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.