Williams leads Missouri State against Kennesaw State after 32-point game

Missouri State Bears (9-5, 3-0 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-6, 0-3 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces Kennesaw State after Kobi Williams scored 32 points in Missouri State’s 89-82 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Owls have gone 5-1 at home. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 41.0 boards. Frankquon Sherman paces the Owls with 7.7 rebounds.

The Bears are 3-0 in CUSA play. Missouri State averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Kennesaw State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 74.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 75.8 Kennesaw State allows.

The Owls and Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman is averaging 8.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keith Palek III is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bears. Williams is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.