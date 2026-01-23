Williams leads Lafayette against Lehigh after 24-point game

Lafayette Leopards (5-15, 2-5 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-12, 4-3 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (5-15, 2-5 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-12, 4-3 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Lehigh after Caleb Williams scored 24 points in Lafayette’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-4 in home games. Lehigh is eighth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 28.8 rebounds. Hank Alvey paces the Mountain Hawks with 7.1 boards.

The Leopards have gone 2-5 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lehigh scores 73.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 75.8 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 70.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 75.6 Lehigh allows to opponents.

The Mountain Hawks and Leopards meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is averaging 19.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Alvey is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

