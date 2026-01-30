Williams leads Lafayette against American after 28-point performance

Lafayette Leopards (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-9, 6-3 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (6-16, 3-6 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-9, 6-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits American after Caleb Williams scored 28 points in Lafayette’s 81-79 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles have gone 10-2 in home games. American ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Madden Collins averaging 1.6.

The Leopards are 3-6 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Shareef Jackson averaging 1.9.

American is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than American has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Christian Humphrey is averaging 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Leopards. Williams is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

